Sourceless Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $618.52 million and $0.03 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005331 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018904 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018482 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015093 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,420.84 or 1.00056075 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Sourceless is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.0281495 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

