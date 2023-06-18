Sourceless (STR) Price Tops $0.0295 on Exchanges

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 18th. Sourceless has a total market cap of $618.50 million and $0.03 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Sourceless token can now be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005284 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018909 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018402 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015114 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,409.90 or 1.00006873 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.0281495 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

