Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0867 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Special Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 27.9% per year over the last three years.

Special Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. Special Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Special Opportunities Fund

In other news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $26,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 26,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,080.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 70,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. 34.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

