ssv.network Trading 8.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SSV)

ssv.network (SSV) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One ssv.network token can currently be bought for $17.39 or 0.00065960 BTC on major exchanges. ssv.network has a market cap of $192.61 million and approximately $8.10 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ssv.network has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About ssv.network

ssv.network’s launch date was August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @ssv_network. ssv.network’s official website is ssv.network. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ssv.network’s official message board is medium.com/bloxstaking.

Buying and Selling ssv.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Shared Validators (SSV) is a protocol for securely splitting a validator key for Ethereum staking between non-trusting operators, ensuring decentralization, fault tolerance, and optimal security. Developed by a team including Ethereum Foundation researchers and stakeholders from Consensus, Coinbase, and Blox Staking, SSV was first discussed in a 2019 theoretical paper. In 2020, the EF awarded a staking community grant to develop the first audited implementation of a SSV configuration, which is being led by Blox Staking with contributions from the community and open public testnets.”

