Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Kercheville Advisors LLC

Kercheville Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,492 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 3.0% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX stock opened at $101.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.67. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $70.77 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. StockNews.com began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

