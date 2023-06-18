Steel Connect Stock Scheduled to Split on Thursday, June 22nd (NASDAQ:STCN)

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) shares are going to split on the morning of Thursday, June 22nd. The 375-1 split was announced on Thursday, June 22nd. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, June 22nd.

NASDAQ STCN opened at $0.82 on Friday. Steel Connect has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Connect had a net margin of 4.35% and a negative return on equity of 163.46%. The company had revenue of $50.78 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Steel Connect from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Connect in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Connect in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Connect in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Connect in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its position in shares of Steel Connect by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 45,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Connect, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end global supply chain solutions and e-commerce services. Its product aims to improve their clients’ global supply chain, speed to market, product customization, flexibility, cost, quality and service. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.

