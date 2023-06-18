Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.78-4.82 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.02.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of STLD stock opened at $102.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.48. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 16.17 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STLD. Bank of America lowered Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.63.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 11,205.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 96,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

