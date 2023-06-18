Steem (STEEM) Trading 0.3% Higher This Week

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Steem has a market capitalization of $69.22 million and approximately $871,673.71 worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Steem has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,356.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.20 or 0.00292915 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013371 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.17 or 0.00520442 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00057610 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.04 or 0.00406119 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003798 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 436,796,146 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

