Sterling Manor Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 133,803 VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 133,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,000. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDXJ. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $37.18 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $43.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average of $37.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

