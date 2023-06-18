Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Price Target to C$1.80

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Cathedral Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of CET stock opened at C$0.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cathedral Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$154.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.49.

Get Cathedral Energy Services alerts:

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Cathedral Energy Services had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of C$128.52 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Cathedral Energy Services will post 0.1675127 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides horizontal and directional drilling services, measurement-while-drilling systems, positive displacement mud motors, rotary steerable systems, drilling jars, shock subs, drill collars, and drilling optimization and well planning services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedral Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.