StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Shares of AINC opened at $10.22 on Thursday. Ashford has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $19.70. The company has a market cap of $31.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.51.

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $185.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. Analysts predict that Ashford will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ashford by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Ashford by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ashford by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

