StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fuel Tech from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Fuel Tech Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.91 million, a P/E ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 4.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38. Fuel Tech has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $1.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEK. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Fuel Tech by 5.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 42,357 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fuel Tech in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,147 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Fuel Tech by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 11,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 396,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 103,483 shares in the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

