StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

Shares of SPLP opened at $43.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.97. Steel Partners has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $47.62. The company has a market capitalization of $943.52 million, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $445.37 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 13.04%.

In other news, President Jack L. Howard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $229,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 186,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,851.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, President Jack L. Howard sold 10,000 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $229,100.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 186,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,851.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 12,946 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $296,463.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,533.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,961 shares of company stock valued at $916,689 in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter worth about $287,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Steel Partners by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

