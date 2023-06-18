StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NAVB opened at $0.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.36. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB Get Rating ) by 264.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 172,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

