StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NAVB opened at $0.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.36. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.
