StockNews.com Lowers TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $834.71.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TDG opened at $815.89 on Thursday. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $831.58. The company has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $782.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $723.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.77, for a total transaction of $2,641,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,513,567.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total value of $9,444,272.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.77, for a total value of $2,641,502.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,513,567.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,477 shares of company stock valued at $29,498,594 in the last three months. 7.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

