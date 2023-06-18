StockNews.com Upgrades Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Saul Centers from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

NYSE:BFS opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.67. The company has a market cap of $898.09 million, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.16. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $52.94.

In other Saul Centers news, CEO B Francis Saul II bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $26,385.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,359.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Saul Centers news, COO David Todd Pearson bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,530 shares in the company, valued at $116,490. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO B Francis Saul II bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $26,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,359.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 19,495 shares of company stock worth $679,937 in the last three months. 50.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties which includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

