Substratum Trading Up 16.9% Over Last Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 66.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $172,879.52 and $15.31 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018831 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018513 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015050 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,510.05 or 1.00003020 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00108789 USD and is up 197.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $3.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

