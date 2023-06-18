SVB Securities Trims PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Target Price to $28.00

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by SVB Securities from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of PepGen from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of PepGen in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

PepGen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEPG opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.66. The stock has a market cap of $290.59 million and a PE ratio of -3.33. PepGen has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Insider Activity

PepGen ( NASDAQ:PEPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. On average, research analysts expect that PepGen will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James G. Mcarthur sold 8,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $136,640.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 11,111 shares of company stock worth $181,382 over the last 90 days. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PepGen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in PepGen by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PepGen in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PepGen by 689.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PepGen in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in PepGen by 894.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepGen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide in Phase I clinical trials to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Featured Articles

