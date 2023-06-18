Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
Swedbank AB (publ) Price Performance
Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at SEK 17.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Swedbank AB has a 1 year low of SEK 12.14 and a 1 year high of SEK 21.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of SEK 16.65 and a 200 day moving average price of SEK 17.53.
Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of SEK 0.57 by SEK 0.07. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of SEK 1.66 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Swedbank AB will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Swedbank AB (publ) Cuts Dividend
About Swedbank AB (publ)
Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Swedbank AB (publ) (SWDBY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.