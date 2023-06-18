Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Swedbank AB (publ) Price Performance

Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at SEK 17.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Swedbank AB has a 1 year low of SEK 12.14 and a 1 year high of SEK 21.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of SEK 16.65 and a 200 day moving average price of SEK 17.53.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of SEK 0.57 by SEK 0.07. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of SEK 1.66 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Swedbank AB will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swedbank AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

About Swedbank AB (publ)

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.7564 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 4.31%. Swedbank AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.02%.

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

