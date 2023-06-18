Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.68

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and traded as low as $2.43. Tamarack Valley Energy shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 40,994 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on TNEYF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, April 14th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.02.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

