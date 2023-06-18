Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.1% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $868.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $921.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $697.45 and a 200 day moving average of $627.24.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.39 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,385 shares of company stock worth $10,916,008. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $794.21.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

