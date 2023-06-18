Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Has $3.13 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 2.7% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $228,207,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,669,000 after acquiring an additional 357,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $367.93 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $372.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $336.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.65.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

