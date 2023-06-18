Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Has $729,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.6% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 58,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 40,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 27,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $164.19 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $178.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.60 and a 200-day moving average of $161.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

