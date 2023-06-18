Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,399 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 27,061 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.7 %

PXD stock opened at $206.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $274.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.