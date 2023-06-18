Terra Classic One Day Volume Hits $34.80 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $525.05 million and approximately $34.80 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00009458 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002210 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002893 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001107 BTC.

About Terra Classic

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,846,613,056,445 coins and its circulating supply is 5,841,034,539,031 coins. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

