TerraClassicUSD Price Up 8.3% This Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 18th. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $115.14 million and $4.48 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00043079 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00032441 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00015017 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000983 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,798,909,470 coins and its circulating supply is 9,794,604,843 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

