Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,524 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,721 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $364,000. West Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Tesla by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 49,067 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,163,000 after buying an additional 32,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,096,687 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $4.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $260.54. The company had a trading volume of 167,915,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,300,768. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.22 and its 200 day moving average is $176.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.78 billion, a PE ratio of 76.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.15.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

