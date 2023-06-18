The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,020,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the May 15th total of 7,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing
In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Boeing Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Boeing stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.99. 7,803,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,340,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.97. Boeing has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $223.91.
Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.75) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boeing will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Boeing
The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.
Further Reading
