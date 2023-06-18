The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Short Interest Down 9.7% in May

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the May 15th total of 202,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gorman-Rupp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Gorman-Rupp Stock Performance

NYSE GRC traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $28.45. 257,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,119. Gorman-Rupp has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $31.04. The company has a market capitalization of $744.82 million, a PE ratio of 72.95 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average is $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $160.47 million for the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 6.96%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 179.49%.

Institutional Trading of Gorman-Rupp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Gorman-Rupp by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Featured Stories

