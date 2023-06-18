The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

GBX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Greenbrier Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.49. Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.13%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 3,017 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $88,790.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,398.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,025,000 after acquiring an additional 55,071 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,457,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,047,000 after purchasing an additional 74,051 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,260,000 after purchasing an additional 380,048 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,711,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,073,000 after purchasing an additional 34,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,720,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

