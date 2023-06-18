The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The InterGroup

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTG. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The InterGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of The InterGroup by 3,033.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in The InterGroup by 133.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

The InterGroup Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTG opened at $36.90 on Friday. The InterGroup has a twelve month low of $30.18 and a twelve month high of $57.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.64.

About The InterGroup

InterGroup Corp. engages in the purchasing, development, operation, rehabilitation, and disposal of real property of various types and description. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The Hotel Operations handles the business activities of hotels.

