The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Short Interest Update

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,380,000 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the May 15th total of 18,540,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.76.

In related news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,866.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,476.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,118 in the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 12.2% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Kroger by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Kroger by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 3.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $46.17. 10,578,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,693,864. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

