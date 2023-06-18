The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,121,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 10,465 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for about 1.7% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.10% of TJX Companies worth $87,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.26. 8,394,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,995,118. The company has a market cap of $93.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Articles

