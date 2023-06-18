The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,971 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 19,353 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up about 1.3% of Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in TJX Companies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,733,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $217,575,000 after buying an additional 932,128 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 127,708 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,166,000 after buying an additional 55,555 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $242,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock opened at $81.26 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $93.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.61.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.92%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.