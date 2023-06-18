The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.29.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $176.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.95. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.10%.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,773.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,773.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

