Theta Network (THETA) Trading Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 18th. During the last week, Theta Network has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Theta Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00002445 BTC on major exchanges. Theta Network has a total market cap of $646.62 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of Theta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Theta Network Profile

Theta Network’s launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Theta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Theta Network is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Network’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Network is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Network is a next-generation blockchain infrastructure for media and entertainment industries. It has a dual token system consisting of THETA and TFUEL. THETA is the governance token used for staking and protocol governance, while TFUEL is the operational token used for on-chain operations. The supply of THETA is fixed at 1 billion, while TFUEL’s supply increases annually at a fixed percentage. Theta 3.0 introduced new crypto-economics for TFUEL, including the concept of staking and burning to maximize its utility. Theta Network’s infrastructure enables existing media platforms to reduce costs and generate incremental revenues.”

