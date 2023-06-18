Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $5.64 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,845 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 2.0% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA opened at $41.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day moving average is $38.03.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.88%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

