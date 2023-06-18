Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 138 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,585 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $859,012,000 after buying an additional 1,802,353 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $227,521,000 after buying an additional 994,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,175,358,000 after buying an additional 511,005 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,871,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

PXD stock opened at $206.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.73. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $274.70. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 17.72%.

Several brokerages have commented on PXD. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

