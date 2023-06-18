Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $69.42

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.42 and traded as low as $58.60. Tompkins Financial shares last traded at $59.85, with a volume of 119,141 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Tompkins Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tompkins Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Tompkins Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.42. The company has a market cap of $869.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Tompkins Financial Announces Dividend

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $74.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tompkins Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter worth $613,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter worth $404,000. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries, including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

See Also

