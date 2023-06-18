Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TD. CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.3 %

TD opened at $61.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $55.43 and a 1-year high of $70.67. The company has a market capitalization of $112.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.02.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 17.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley Mark J. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 24,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 154,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,520,000 after acquiring an additional 30,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,905,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604,833 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

