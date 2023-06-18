TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.32.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TPG in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of TPG from $33.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of TPG from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Get TPG alerts:

TPG Stock Down 0.4 %

TPG stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of -93.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44. TPG has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

TPG Cuts Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $265.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.48 million. Equities analysts expect that TPG will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. TPG’s payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the first quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the third quarter worth $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TPG during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

TPG Company Profile

(Get Rating

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.