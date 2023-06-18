Tradewinds LLC. Acquires New Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,456,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $181.15 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.33 and a twelve month high of $182.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

