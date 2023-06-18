Tradewinds LLC. Buys New Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PPG. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.56.

PPG stock opened at $143.08 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $145.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.89. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

