Tradewinds LLC. Takes $345,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,455,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,799,000 after acquiring an additional 113,735 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 212,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after acquiring an additional 17,485 shares during the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 70,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 990,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,001,000 after acquiring an additional 35,435 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $41.94 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average of $40.39.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

