Tradewinds LLC. Takes Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 56,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,000. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 2.7% of Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $75.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.76 and a 200-day moving average of $77.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.64 and a twelve month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

