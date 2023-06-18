Trex (NYSE:TREX) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

TREX has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Trex from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Trex from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.13.

Trex stock opened at $58.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.49. Trex has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $66.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.96.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Trex had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its position in Trex by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 9,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust increased its position in Trex by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 4,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

