Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $421,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,264,000 after buying an additional 327,632 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $405.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $408.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $383.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.71.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

