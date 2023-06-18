Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $5.35 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for about 2.0% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 3.5% in the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WM. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $165.03 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.89 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.96 and its 200-day moving average is $159.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $67.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

