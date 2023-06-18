Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $8.93 Million Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. First Trust Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC owned 0.33% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $8,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,968,000 after buying an additional 770,651 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,122,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,624,000 after buying an additional 680,339 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 556,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,229,000 after buying an additional 302,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,601,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $45.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average of $45.15. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $43.80 and a 12 month high of $46.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

