Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $948,000 Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Valero Energy by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.46.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

VLO opened at $114.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $96.93 and a twelve month high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.2 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.